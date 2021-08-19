Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TVE stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.