Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TVE stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

