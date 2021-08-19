Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of TER opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.