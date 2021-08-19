Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Terex worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.