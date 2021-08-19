Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Down 5.5%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 3,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 788,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TX. HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

