Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s current price.

TII stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177. The stock has a market cap of C$34.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Terra Firma Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.35.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financing for residential and commercial development, residential buildings and mixed-use properties, and construction projects.

