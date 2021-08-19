TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $124,948.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $261,169.32 and approximately $124,948.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.