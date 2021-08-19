TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

