Tether (USDT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $64.17 billion and $78.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.62 or 1.00157354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00906981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.32 or 0.00710387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.04 or 0.06619669 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 65,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 64,176,834,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

