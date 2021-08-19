Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.89. 95,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,468. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.09. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

