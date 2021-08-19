Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 516 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,057 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $302.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.98. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

