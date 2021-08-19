Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $3.46

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and $162.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00007590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 886,133,286 coins and its circulating supply is 856,218,594 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

