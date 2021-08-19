The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.
AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.
In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
