The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The AES by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in The AES by 3.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in The AES by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.