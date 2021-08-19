The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons by 659.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Andersons by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 158,792 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

