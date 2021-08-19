The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $22,005,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $2,789,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

AZEK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 969,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

