The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider David Kidd Purchases 5,000 Shares

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, with a total value of £49,900 ($65,194.67).

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 983 ($12.84). The company had a trading volume of 108,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,026.82. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 803 ($10.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market cap of £927.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

