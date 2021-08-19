The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Sells $3,906,657.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59.

TBBK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $108,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

