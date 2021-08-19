The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 3.3% Higher After Earnings Beat

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares rose 3.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $97.11 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 1,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 544,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

