The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,468 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $107,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,473. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.