The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.
Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $294.93 and a 52 week high of $444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.37.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Jennison Associates increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 753,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 93,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. R. M. Davis increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. R. M. Davis now owns 42,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
