The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $294.93 and a 52 week high of $444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.37.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Jennison Associates increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 753,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 93,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. R. M. Davis increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. R. M. Davis now owns 42,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.