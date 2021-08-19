The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.
Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.37. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $444.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.