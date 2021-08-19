The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.37. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $444.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

