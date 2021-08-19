The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $8.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,910. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

