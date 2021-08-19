The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $319.08 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

