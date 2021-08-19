The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.23-7.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.13.

Shares of EL traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.95. 46,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $194.14 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

