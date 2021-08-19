The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.23-7.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% to $18.32-18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.87 on Thursday, reaching $327.95. 46,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,901. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.13.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

