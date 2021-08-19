The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-19% yr/yr to $4.167-4.238 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.13.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.95. 46,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,901. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.