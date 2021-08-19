The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Trading Up 2.1% After Strong Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $325.86 and last traded at $325.86. Approximately 12,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,246,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.08.

The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

