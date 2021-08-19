The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post $20.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $20.90 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $73.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The ExOne by 113,775.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The ExOne by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $305,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The ExOne by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XONE opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

