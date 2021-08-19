The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 756.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of The ExOne worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The ExOne stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The ExOne Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $506.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

