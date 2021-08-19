The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00564372 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

