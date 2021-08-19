The Gap (GPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Gap to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Gap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPS stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62. The Gap has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,110 over the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

