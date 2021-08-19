The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,110. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 69,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

