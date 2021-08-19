The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €72.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.86 ($82.18).

Shares of LXS opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

