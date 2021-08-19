The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $335.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $335.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.
Shares of CRM opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.64.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
