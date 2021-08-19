The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.37. 109,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

