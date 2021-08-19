The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HAIN opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.