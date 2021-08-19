The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,330.00

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 45958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.25).

The stock has a market cap of £993.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,272.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

