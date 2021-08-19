The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $322.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

