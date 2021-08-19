The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.04.

Shares of HD opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

