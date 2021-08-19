The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 19.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.30. 5,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,127. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

