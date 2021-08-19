The J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJM opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

