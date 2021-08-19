The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NYSEARCA:OLD) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 12,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 5,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01.

