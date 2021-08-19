The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $520.91

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 520.91 ($6.81) and traded as high as GBX 540.51 ($7.06). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 202,651 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £661.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 520.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

