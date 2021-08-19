The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,992,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939,048 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.33% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,078,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $145.01. 164,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $62,269,748 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.