The RealReal (REAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – The RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – The RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/8/2021 – The RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

7/7/2021 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 2,105,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,031. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,830 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,574 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 18.2% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

