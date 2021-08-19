The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of SO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.37. 92,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,777. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

