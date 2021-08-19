The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

