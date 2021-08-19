The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 22.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

