The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Shares of The Toro stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $118.13.
In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 22.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
