The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 101,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.