The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

