The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TD stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.
TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.
Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.65 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.
Several research firms recently commented on TD. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.82.
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.