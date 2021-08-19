Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,664. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

